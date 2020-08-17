State health authorities confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and another 440 cases across the rest of South Carolina on Monday.
DHEC confirmed 20 deaths across the state. Sixteen of the victims were elderly, three were middle-aged and one was a young adult. The deaths occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 16. None of these deaths were in Aiken County.
DHEC is also investigating eight new probable cases in the state.
Also on Monday, Barnwell County and Edgefield County each had one confirmed case.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 1,971 as of Monday with 38 coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Monday was 3,930, and the percent positive was 11.5%.
As of Monday, about 75% of ICU beds in South Carolina are occupied.
There are 1,101 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 175 of those patients are on ventilators.
DHEC said testing for COVID-19 is important because it can identify people who are infected with the virus. If they have symptoms, they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected.
DHEC is working to make testing available in a communities across the state. Currently, there are 128 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 13 with new testing events added regularly. To find a mobile testing clinic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.