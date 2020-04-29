Eleven cumulative cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been confirmed at the Savannah River Site south of Aiken.
The latest case — the 11th — was logged Tuesday, a U.S. Department of Energy spokesperson said in a two-sentence statement Wednesday. The 10th case was disclosed late last week.
At least six Savannah River Site workers have recovered from coronavirus infection and have returned to work, either in person or remotely. Roughly 10,000 people are employed at the site, which is overseen by the Energy Department's nuclear cleanup office, Environmental Management.
Work at the weapons-and-waste reserve has been prioritized and scaled back amid the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 5,700 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in South Carolina. Nearby Georgia — the Savannah River Site abuts the state line — has recorded more than 25,000 cases, with thousands in the greater Atlanta area.
Symptoms of the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include cough, fever, shortness of breath and chills.