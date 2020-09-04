Another person has died of coronavirus-related causes in Aiken County, state health authorities announced Friday, Sept. 4.
The victim was elderly and died Aug. 30, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said. An additional death of an elderly resident was also reported in Edgefield County.
A total of 37 new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the agency Friday.
South Carolina saw its official coronavirus case count jump after 1,116 new positive cases were also reported Friday. Ten of the cases are in Aiken County, four are in Barnwell County and one new case was reported in Edgefield County.
Over 18% of Friday's results were positive for COVID-19.
DHEC has begun reporting COVID-19 cases in schools. Those numbers will be updated bi-weekly on DHEC's website Tuesdays and Fridays, though not all cases being reported may have been contracted by students, faculty or staff while they were on school property, the agency said.
DHEC will continue to partner with local organizations to offer free testing clinics. An upcoming free community testing event will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 138 Fairfield St. S.E., according to the DHEC website.