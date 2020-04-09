Health officials on Thursday reported 10 more cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County.

The newly confirmed cases bring the county's total to 42 – noticeably more than neighboring Edgefield and Barnwell counties, but far less than the count reported in Richmond County across the Savannah River.

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates, though, paint a graver picture: There could be 342 cases in Aiken County alone, with spikes in ZIP codes 29803, 29841 and 29801.

29803 represents south Aiken and areas around New Ellenton, the Savannah River Site and Montmorenci. 29841 includes North Augusta and the Belvedere region, and 29801 includes north Aiken and areas near Interstate 20 and Vaucluse.

One death in Aiken County is attributed to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus.

South Carolina as of 4 p.m. Thursday logged a total 2,792 coronavirus cases, an increase of 241 compared to Wednesday, and 67 related deaths.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers CEO Jim O'Loughlin in a Thursday video discussion with Aiken Chamber of Commerce President and CEO J. David Jameson said his team "had several weeks to prepare for the coronavirus, and we have been preparing for several weeks now."

That includes cracking down on visitation, setting up a COVID-19 unit – where "patients that are diagnosed or suspected of COVID" are concentrated, O'Loughlin explained – and increasing critical-care capacity and the number of available ventilators.

The COVID-19 patients Aiken Regional has dealt with thus far, O'Loughlin said, have "not overrun the system by any means." As of 5 p.m. Thursday, ARMC was treating nine people for the virus.

More than 27,000 COVID-19 tests have been run in South Carolina. DHEC's public health lab is working extra hours, the agency said Thursday, and is running tests seven days a week.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms can sometimes take two weeks to develop, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.