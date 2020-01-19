A slice of German artistic history is on display this month in the Aiken County Public Library, with help from retired teacher Joanne Stanford.
German "smokers," similar to nutcrackers, are used to burn incense, largely in connection with Christmas, and the exhibit largely represents Stanford's trips to Germany (and occasionally elsewhere, such as a Christmas shop in Hilton Head).
Stanford, a violinist largely known for her 35 years of teaching music at Mead Hall, pointed out that some of the wooden, handmade creations are more meaningful to her than others. A prime example, she said, represents a woodcarver making violins.
Another sports a sunflower in a prominent position – meaningful to Stanford, a Kansas native, since the sunflower is traditionally representative of her home state.
Another sparks memories of longtime friend Dr. Henri Freiberger, a Frenchman who helped Stanford and her husband, Clarke, on a variety of tours. Others represent Stanford's decades of involvement as a musician.
A website tracing the tradition's history notes the link, in the Bible's Christmas story, to gold, frankincense and myrrh.
It notes that Christmas lasts for 12 days – Dec. 25 through Jan. 6 – in Germany and that many people mark the 12th day by lighting incense. "Today, the area is world famous for making a variety of handmade woodcrafts and family names of the region, such as Glasser, Mueller, Steinbach and Dregeno, are synonymous with German smokers throughout the world," the website notes.