Arthur Tollefson, an internationally known pianist who played in Aiken to help launch the Aiken Symphony Orchestra, died July 24. He was 78.
Tollefson was an accomplished concert pianist, and he performed as a recitalist, concerto soloist and chamber player throughout the United States and Europe for more than half a century, according to UNC Greensboro. Tollefson was the dean emeritus of the School of Music at UNC Greensboro, where he served as dean from 1984 to 2001.
Tollefson performed many times in Aiken, according to Aiken Symphony Orchestra founder Thomas Hofstetter.
In March 2010, Tollefson performed with the University of South Carolina Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. Donald Portnoy, conductor. The performance attracted 587 patrons, Hofstetter said.
“Arthur Tollefson deserves to be memorialized by the countless number of volunteers and audience members who met him and experienced his performances,” Hofstetter wrote in an email to the Aiken Standard. “He was the master pianist who came to Aiken and shared his valued advice and musical skills with an adoring audience. His willingness to perform great classical music without personal compensation cannot be dismissed.
“It remains an important underpinning of the inspiration and artistic heritage of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra we know today. It is a living tribute … Arthur Tollefson will be remembered for his unforgettable contribution to the quality of life we know in Aiken today.”
He is survived by his wife, Brenda, and a son, according to UNC Greensboro.