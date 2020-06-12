For the second year in a row, Aiken High's Victoria Colon-LaBorde was the strongest down the stretch.
The Hornets' junior turned in the area's best performances in the most important portion of the season, earning her Aiken Standard Girls' Cross Country Runner of the Year honors once again.
Colon-LaBorde out-classed the field at the Region 5-AAAA championship on a tough course at Boyd Pond Park, gradually building her lead in the later stages of the race until she was all alone at the finish line. She crossed in 20:59.80, more than 20 seconds faster than her nearest challenger.
She kept her momentum at the Upper State qualifier with a fourth-place finish in 19:31.80, again making her the fastest local.
She capped her season by finishing 14th at the state championship race, turning in a time of 19:31.06 to lead the Hornets to a 10th-place finish.
Colon-LaBorde's region championship performance also set the tone for the Hornets' sixth consecutive team title, as they had six runners finish in the top 10.
Joining Colon-LaBorde on the all-area team are Aiken teammates Kathryn Davis and Emma Poteat, South Aiken's Ryley Graham and Lexi Taylor, and Strom Thurmond's Graycen Sanders.
Davis and Poteat finished fourth and seventh, respectively, in the region race and each finished in the top 35 at Upper State.
Graham was runner-up at region and finished seventh at Upper State to qualify for the state championship race, where she was top local with a 13th-place finish. Taylor took third at region and 12th at Upper State to also make the state race.
Sanders finished 19th at Lower State to advance to the Class AAA championship race, where she finished 31st.