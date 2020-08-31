Gena Adams hands out treats to parents at Chukker Creek Elementary School in Aiken on Monday morning. In the zip-lock bags were a message from the school, two tissues (in case parents were emotional, two Hershey's Hugs and two Hershey's kisses.
First grader Jacob Rojas arrives for his first day at Mossy Creek Elementary School, leading an entourage also composed of his mom, Jean, and sister Sophie, who is starting seventh grade at Paul Knox Middle.
Gena Adams hands out treats to parents at Chukker Creek Elementary School in Aiken on Monday morning. In the zip-lock bags were a message from the school, two tissues (in case parents were emotional, two Hershey's Hugs and two Hershey's kisses.
First grader Jacob Rojas arrives for his first day at Mossy Creek Elementary School, leading an entourage also composed of his mom, Jean, and sister Sophie, who is starting seventh grade at Paul Knox Middle.