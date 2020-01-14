The City of Aiken's Utilities department is striving to have the Horse District Dirt Road Project complete within a month, if the weather cooperates.
The roads within the Horse District have been maintained continuously with raking a dirt-layering to restore eroded areas, cover exposed utilities and reduce the road's shoulders. However, the utilities department will begin hauling dirt in the areas in order to alleviate the wearing problems.
The road work will begin Wednesday morning at Two Notch Road and will continue onto Grace Avenue. Other roads that will be maintained include Mead Avenue S.E., Magnolia Street S.E., Sumter Street S.E. and Marion Street S.E.
Utilities crews will work one road at a time, closing the road to through traffic. Crews will work with residents prior to work so as to not restrict them from coming or going. Residents may have some wait time, and roads may not be smooth during working hours.
In an effort to complete the project in a timely manner, utilities will use one bulldozer, one sixteen-ton sheep foot roller, one eighteen-ton smooth drum roller, and one motor grader.
A dump truck will deliver the dirt, dumping it in the center of the road allowing for the equipment to move and spread the dirt. Crews will start at one end of the road, leveling and compacting to the other end.
Work will be done from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.