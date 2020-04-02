Churches
• Aiken’s First Baptist Church has canceled all church activities until Easter.
• Bean Pond Baptist Church, 337 S. Hankinson St., Jackson, has canceled all regular church services, special programs and Wednesday night Bible study until further notice. For more information, call 803-624-2689 or email beanpondbaptist@frontier.com.
• Cornerstone Community Church, 1518 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, will hold a drive-in church service at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 5. Services also will be broadcast on 87.9 FM and on Facebook. For more information, visit cornerstone.org.
• Maranatha Baptist Church, 1617 Columbia Highway, will hold a drive-through Easter service at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-507-4732.
• The 125th Senior Choir anniversary scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, April 5, at Valley Fair Baptist Church has been postponed due to the coronavirus. For more information, visit valleyfairbptch.org.
• St. John’s United Methodist Church will not hold Sunday services.
• St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church will hold no Masses or confessions until further notice. The Diocese of Charleston will livestream Holy Week and Easter Week Masses during the following times:
– Palm Sunday, April 5, 11 a.m. (English), 12:30 p.m. (Spanish)
– Monday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 8, 8:30 a.m.
– Chrism Mass, Tuesday, April 7, 11 a.m.
– Holy Thursday, April 9, Mass of the Lord's Supper, 8 p.m.
– Good Friday, April 10, Liturgy at 3 p.m.
– Easter Vigil Mass, Saturday, April 11, 8 p.m.
– Easter Sunday, April 12, 11 a.m. (English), 12:30 p.m. (Spanish)
To livestream, visit facebook.com/DioceseChas or YouTube.com/DioceseChas.
• Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Gloverville will have blessed palms available outside the church office on Monday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 8. Parishioners should call the church office before coming so the secretary expects you. Call 803-593-2241. Holy Week services can be seen online at charlestondiocese.org.
• The Millbrook Baptist Church Jubilee Club will not meet in April. For more information, call President Tammi McLaughlin at 803-443-9631.
• Second Providence Baptist Church, in North Augusta, has canceled all activities for the next two weeks.
• TrueNorth Church, in North Augusta, will transition its normal Sunday services to an online-only format.
• First Presbyterian Church of Aiken offers its worship services via live streaming.
• Clear Water Branch Baptist Church has suspended all services through May 2.
• Second Baptist Church of Aiken has closed for all church activities. For more information, visit secondbaptistaiken.org or letloveabound.org. Sunday messages will be available online.
• St. Mary Baptist Church, 474 Highway 125, Martin, has canceled all services until April 5. For more information, call 803-584-4254.