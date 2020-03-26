Churches
• The remaining Lenten Lunches at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church have been canceled.
• Aiken’s First Baptist Church has canceled all church activities until Easter.
• St. John’s United Methodist Church will not hold Sunday services.
• St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church will hold no Masses or confessions until further notice. The Diocese of Charleston will livestream Holy Week and Easter Week Masses during the following times:
– Palm Sunday, April 5, 11 a.m. (English), 12:30 p.m. (Spanish)
– Monday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 8, 8:30 a.m.
– Chrism Mass, Tuesday, April 7, 11 a.m.
– Holy Thursday, April 9, Mass of the Lord's Supper, 8 p.m.
– Good Friday, April 10, Liturgy at 3 p.m.
– Easter Vigil Mass, Saturday, April 11, 8 p.m.
– Easter Sunday, April 12, 11 a.m. (English), 12:30 p.m. (Spanish)
To livestream, visit facebook.com/DioceseChas or YouTube.com/DioceseChas.
• Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Gloverville will have blessed palms available outside the church office on Monday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 8. Parishioners should call the church office before coming so the secretary expects you. Call 803-593-2241. Holy Week services can be seen online at charlestondiocese.org.
• The Millbrook Baptist Church Jubilee Club will not meet in April. For more information, call President Tammi McLaughlin at 803-443-9631.
• Second Providence Baptist Church, in North Augusta, has canceled all activities for the next two weeks.
• TrueNorth Church, in North Augusta, will transition its normal Sunday services to an online-only format.
• First Presbyterian Church of Aiken offers its worship services via live streaming.
• Clear Water Branch Baptist Church has suspended all services until April 4.
• Second Baptist Church of Aiken has closed for all church activities. For more information, visit secondbaptistaiken.org or letloveabound.org. Sunday messages will be available online.
• The Black History program scheduled for Sunday, March 29, at Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy, has been canceled.
• The New Life Outreach Ministries spring revival scheduled for March 25-27 has been postponed. It will be held at a later date. For more information, call 803-257-2833.
• St. Mary Baptist Church, 474 Highway 125, Martin, has canceled all services until April 5. For more information, call 803-584-4254.