More records fell in a season to remember for Barnwell's football program, which advanced to its second consecutive Class AA state championship game.
Junior running back Jamari Chisolm took it a step further in his pursuit of local and state records.
Chisolm nearly tracked down Kendric Salley's decade-old area record of 40 touchdowns in a season, finishing with 38 as the top rushing threat of the Warhorses' versatile, high-powered offense.
The combination of those scores and his 2,109 yards of total offense makes him the pick for Aiken Standard Offensive Player of the Year.
Chisolm wasted little time putting his stamp on the 2019 season, rushing for a season-high 282 yards and six touchdowns in Barnwell's weather-interrupted Week 0 rout of Williston-Elko in the Aiken Standard Game of the Week.
Turns out, he was only getting started. He rushed for at least 100 yards in nine different games and had multiple touchdowns in 10 of them.
In all, he rushed for 1,785 yards and 35 touchdowns to go along with 26 catches for 324 yards and three more scores. He averaged 8.9 yards per carry for the season, and he had one of his best performances in a highly-anticipated matchup with Class AAA power Wade Hampton – 15 carries for 170 yards and a score, plus a touchdown reception, in a 28-21 overtime thriller.
He starred as the Warhorses' top option whether they lined up in single-back or wishbone sets, following the blocks set for him by a punishing offensive line.
Chisolm out-paced a stout field of finalists that included Strom Thurmond wide receiver Jay Baker (74 catches for 1,136 yards and 10 touchdowns), Barnwell quarterback Craig Pender (2,447 yards and 23 touchdowns, plus 496 rushing yards and four scores) and Ridge Spring-Monetta running back Collier Sullivan (250 carries for 1,527 yards and 21 touchdowns plus two receiving scores and Region 3-A Defensive Player of the Year honors).