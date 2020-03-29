Events
• Today's meeting of The Rotary Club of Aiken has been canceled.
• The 2020 Aiken Technical College Job Fair scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, has been canceled. For more information, visit atc.edu.
• In an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, all events at USC Aiken are suspended until further notice including cardiac rehab, the Academy of Lifelong Learning, McGrath Computer Learning Center and events at the Etherredge Center and Convocation Center.
• Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus, the Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of Tri-Development Center scheduled for Thursday, April 2, has been canceled. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
• USC Aiken's 2019-2020 cultural series finale performance of "Broadway's Next H!t Musical" has been rescheduled for Oct. 27. For more information, call 803-641-3305 or visit usca.edu/etherredge-center.
• The Aiken County Homeless Coalition will not meet in March.
• The 2020 Johnston Peach Blossom Festival scheduled for May 2 and the Miss Peach Blossom Pageants scheduled for April 4 have been canceled due to the pandemic. For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.
• The Johnston Community Concerts in the Park scheduled to be held in April, May and June have been canceled.
• The Crackerneck Wildlife Management Area has been closed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. The closure is due to Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order limiting state workers to essential employees. The wildlife area will remain closed until further notice.
• The 9th annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 28. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.
• The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America has canceled its April meeting.
• The Town of Windsor will not hold a meeting in April due to the pandemic.
• Cats on the Mat yoga class scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare has been canceled. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
• The Horse Creek Historical Society has canceled its meeting planned for Monday, April 6. The group’s next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 5.
• The Aiken Newcomers’ Club luncheon scheduled for April 14 has been canceled.
• The Aiken Master Gardener Association Plant Sale scheduled for April 25 has been canceled.
• The American Cancer Society has decided to postpone all 759 American Cancer Society Relay For Life events from March through mid-May, including the Aiken Relay For Life.
• The Board of Trustees of the Hitchcock Woods Foundation is postponing the 104th Aiken Horse Show. The Aiken Horse Show is rescheduled for Sept. 25, 26 and 27. All current reservations will carry forward to the fall.
• Earth Day Aiken, originally scheduled for April 18, has been canceled. The festival will return April 17, 2021.
• The First Tee of Aiken’s spring session has been postponed to April 14 and will run through June 6.
• The 25th annual Triple Crown Golf Classic scheduled for Monday, March 30, at the Woodside Plantation Country Club has been rescheduled for Monday, June 8. Teams are asked to reconfirm their entry by emailing admin@helpinghandsaiken.org or tjackson@aikntdc.org.
• The second Aiken County All-Star Basketball Classic has been postponed.
• PFLAG Aiken meetings have been canceled until further notice.
• The Oswald Distinguished Writers Series scheduled for April 17 has been canceled.
• A ceremony to dedicate the gravesite of James. M. Legare as an American Library Association Literary Landmark scheduled for April 18 has been canceled.
• An induction dinner and ceremony honoring all five 2020 South Carolina Academy of Authors inductees scheduled for April 18 has been canceled.
• A brunch honoring the 2020 winners of the Coker and Nickens Fellowships and Student Prizes scheduled for April 19 has been canceled.
• The CSRA Parkinson Support Group meeting on Tuesday, April 28, have been canceled.
