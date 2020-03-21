Churches
• The remaining Lenten Lunches at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church have been canceled.
• Aiken’s First Baptist Church has canceled all church activities until Easter.
• St. John’s United Methodist Church will not hold Sunday services.
• St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church will hold no Masses or confessions through April 1. The church will be open for prayer Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Second Providence Baptist Church, in North Augusta, has canceled all activities for the next two weeks.
• TrueNorth Church, in North Augusta, will transition its normal Sunday services to an online-only format.
• First Presbyterian Church of Aiken offers its worship services via live streaming.
• Clear Water Branch Baptist Church has suspended all services until April 4.
• Second Baptist Church of Aiken has closed for all church activities. For more information, visit secondbaptistaiken.org or letloveabound.org. Sunday messages will be available online.
• The Black History program scheduled for Sunday, March 29, at Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy, has been canceled.
• The New Life Outreach Ministries spring revival scheduled for March 25-27 has been postponed. It will be held at a later date. For more information, call 803-257-2833.
• St. Mary Baptist Church, 474 Highway 125, Martin, has canceled all services until April 5. For more information, call 803-584-4254.
Events
• A spaghetti dinner scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at Aiken Masonic Lodge No. 156 has been postponed, with a date to be announced.
• The Aiken Area Myelinators MS self help group meeting scheduled Saturday, March 21, has been canceled.
• The Mountain Dulcimers performance and Depot Jam event at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum on Saturday, March 21, have been canceled.
• The Augusta Choral Society’s concert, ”Be Among that Number” scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been canceled.
• The Aiken Spring Steeplechase will not be held in 2020. The Aiken Steeplechase Association announced the cancellation of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase on Sunday afternoon amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
• The Just Us performance scheduled for Saturday at the DAV building has been canceled. For more information, call Carroll Matthews at 803-640-4114.
• The Keep Aiken County Beautiful Clean Slate for Hwy. 78 Litter Pick Up to be held Saturday will be rescheduled to observe the newest CDC recommended distancing of avoiding groups of 10 or more people.
• The regularly scheduled meeting for the South Carolina Bluebird Society on March 23 has been canceled.
• The March 23 and 30 meetings of The Rotary Club of Aiken have been canceled.
• The SRS Citizens Advisory Board meetings scheduled for March 23 and 24 are postponed. In response to those concerns, and out of an abundance of caution, the DOE Office of Environmental Management is postponing all Site-Specific Advisory Board meetings through the end of April.
• The CSRA Parkinson Support Group meetings on Tuesday, March 24, and Tuesday, April 28, have been canceled.
• The March 26 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Aiken has been canceled.
• The Board of Directors of the Greater Aiken Estates Neighborhood Association has decided to cancel the Spring General Meeting that was scheduled for Thursday, March 26.
• The Aiken Standard’s Spring Home and Garden show originally scheduled for March 27-28 is postponed until Friday-Saturday, May 29-30.
• Pacers and Polo has been canceled. The third leg of the Aiken Triple Crown was to have been March 28. If anyone would like a refund or if they would like to donate prepaid tickets to student scholarships as planned, they should contact Mary Driscoll at 803-641-3448 for VIP tickets and sponsorships, and Tim Hall at 803-641-3331 for railside spaces and general tickets.
• The 2020 Aiken Technical College Job Fair scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, has been canceled. For more information, visit atc.edu.
• Cats on the Mat yoga class scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare has been canceled. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
• The Horse Creek Historical Society has canceled its meeting planned for Monday, April 6. The group’s next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 5.
• The Aiken Newcomers’ Club luncheon scheduled for April 14 has been canceled.
• The Aiken Master Gardener Association Plant Sale scheduled for April 25 has been canceled.
• The American Cancer Society has decided to postpone all 759 American Cancer Society Relay For Life events from March through mid-May, including the Aiken Relay For Life.
• The Board of Trustees of the Hitchcock Woods Foundation is postponing the 104th Aiken Horse Show. The Aiken Horse Show is rescheduled for Sept. 25, 26 and 27. All current reservations will carry forward to the fall.
• Earth Day Aiken, originally scheduled for April 18, has been canceled. The festival will return April 17, 2021.
• The First Tee of Aiken’s spring session has been postponed to April 14 and will run through June 6.
• The 25th annual Triple Crown Golf Classic scheduled for Monday, March 30, at the Woodside Plantation Country Club has been rescheduled for Monday, June 8. Teams are asked to reconfirm their entry by emailing admin@helpinghandsaiken.org or tjackson@aikntdc.org.
• The second Aiken County All-Star Basketball Classic has been postponed.
• PFLAG Aiken meetings have been canceled until further notice.