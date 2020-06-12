North Augusta's seniors couldn't let the streak end on their watch.
It's become a mini-tradition for the Lady Jackets' girls' basketball program to pass along that state championship streak from class to class, and the pressure has grown each year the streak has been extended.
Add in a hungry South Pointe team they had denied in the title game the year before, and it would take a classic Lady Jackets' performance to wear the Class AAAA crown for a fourth straight year.
Senior Tyliah Burns led the charge, turning in her finest performance of the season with a career-high 33 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists to spark the Lady Jackets to a come-from-behind 70-57 win.
That was the perfect capper for Burns, the Aiken Standard Girls' Basketball Player of the Year. She hurt opposing defenses all year long with her 3-point shooting, and her strong play defensively led to plenty of turnovers and transition buckets.
She and fellow finalist J'Mani Ingram finished off their high school careers with a record of 109-5 and 19 consecutive playoff wins. Each was named to the Class AAAA All-State team, and each heads to the collegiate level with four state championship rings.
Burns, a Winston-Salem State signee who was also Region 5-AAAA Player of the Year and a North-South All-Star, averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.6 rebounds per game this season, numbers she accumulated quickly as the Lady Jackets' avalanche buried teams not long after the opening tip.
The same goes for the Winthrop-bound Ingram, who averaged 19.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
The duo is joined on the all-area team by North Augusta junior Kiana Lee and two more All-State honorees: Strom Thurmond's Talayah Hamilton and Barnwell's Maleah Williams.