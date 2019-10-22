Fall festival to be held in Ward
The Richland Creek Antique Fall Festival will be held Nov. 1-3 at 542 Richland Creek Road, Ward. Gates open each day at 8 a.m. Activities will include demonstrations of old farm machinery, exhibits, food vendors, antique tractor pulls and more. An Old Fashion Day Service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Richland Springs Baptist Church, 1895 Duncan Road, Ward. Admission is $5 per day on Friday and Sunday, and $10 on Saturday. Children 12 and younger are free. For more information, visit richlandcreekantiques.com.
FOTAS to celebrate 10th anniversary
The Friends of the Animal Shelter will celebrate its 10th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. There will be $10 adoption specials, a photo booth, games and more
Whiskey Road race is Nov. 2
The Cumbee Center Whiskey Road Race Run for Their Lives 2019 will be held Nov. 2 at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. There will be a 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run. Registration is $40 for the 10K, $30 for the 5K and the 1-mile run is $12 for adults and $10 for children. For more information, call 803-649-0480 or email jcoach@cumbeecenter.org. To register, visit active.com.
Depot to hold Reptile Day
Reptile Day at the Depot will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Dr. Whit Gibbons will present Snakes on a Train and Other Passengers (including turtles, frogs and alligators). For more information, visit visitaikensc.com or call 803-293-7846.