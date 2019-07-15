Space adventure being presented Friday
Bright Star Theatre will perform an out-of-this world adventure through the solar system at 3 p.m. Friday at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The program is designed for rising 5K to fifth graders. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Cruise-In on the Square being held Saturday
A Cruise-In on the Square will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the square in Edgefield. For more information, call 803-637-4600.
Economic development expo being held Saturday
The Graniteville Economic Development Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Student Activities Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Companies and other organizations located in the Graniteville area will be in attendance. Admission is free.
Movie showing at library Saturday
"First Man," rated PG-13, will be shown from 3 to 5:20 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.