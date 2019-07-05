NASA ambassador to give presentation July 9
NASA Solar System Ambassador John Hodge will give a presentation on various space topics for adults and older teens from 6:30 to 8 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. This program is open to all ages. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
'Mission to the Moon' activity being held July 10
A Mission to the Moon activity will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The event is designed for rising 5K to fifth graders and attendees will explore the phases of the moon with cookies. Registration is required by Monday, July 8. For more information or to register, call 803-642-7575 x. 5041 or visit abbe-lib.org.