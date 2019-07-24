Movie showing at library July 27
"The House with a Clock in its Walls," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 4:45 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Kids camp being held July 29 through Aug. 2
The Aiken Community Theatre will offer its “Super Kids” Act It Out Camp July 29 through Aug. 2 at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Sessions are available for rising second through sixth graders. The cost is $155 for ACT members and $175 for nonmembers. An immersion session is also available for rising seventh to ninth graders. The cost is $175 for members and $195 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
Guided meditation being offered July 30
A Guided Group Meditation program will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Participants will listen to meditation exercises from Sally Kempton's "Beginning Meditation" CD. This program is primarily for adults, but others are welcome. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Life workshop being held July 30
A workshop titled Life by Design will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The workshop will give participants tools to help shift from life by default to a life by design. The workshop is open to those ages 15-21 and is free to attend. Registration is required. Lunch will be served. For more information or to register, call Sarah Michlovitz at 803-641-7630. The registration deadline is Wednesday, July 24.
Star Wars Event being held July 31
A Star Wars Finale event will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The event, for rising 5K to fifth graders, will feature Star Wars crafts and games as well as photos with members of the 501st Legion. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Kids nutrition event being held July 31
A Share the Color with Subway activity will be held at noon Wednesday, July 31, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. A nutrition expert will tell children about smart food choices and kids will make a sandwich. This program is designed for rising 5K to fifth graders. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Bottle collectors show being held Aug. 3
The Federation of Historical Bottle Collectors will hold its 50th anniversary National Show and Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center, 2 10th St., Augusta. Tickets are $5. Children ages 15 and younger will be admitted at no charge. For more information, email Bill Baab at riverswamper@comcast.net.
Puppy classes start Aug. 7
STAR puppy classes will be offered at 11:15 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The class will meet on Wednesdays for six weeks. Puppies will learn commands and those who qualify will be eligible for the AKC STAR award at the end of the course. Puppies must be between 10 to 20 weeks old and have two sets of shots. Pre-registration is required, and enrollment must be completed prior to the first class. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
Dog training classes begin Aug. 7
Basic Dog Training classes will be held at 10 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The class will meet on Wednesdays for six weeks. Dogs will learn basic commands including come, sit, down, stay, wait, stand, etc., and topics will include basic dog care and what to expect from training. Dogs must be 5 months and older, have a current rabies vaccination and be registered with the city if the owner lives within the city limits. Pre-registration is required, and enrollment must be completed prior to the first class. For more information,