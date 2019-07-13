Movie showing at library on Saturday, July 27
"The House with a Clock in its Walls," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 4:45 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Kids camp being held July 29 to Aug. 2
The Aiken Community Theatre will offer its “Super Kids” Act It Out Camp July 29 through Aug. 2 at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Sessions are available for rising second through sixth graders. The cost is $155 for ACT members and $175 for nonmembers. An immersion session is also available for rising seventh to ninth graders. The cost is $175 for members and $195 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.