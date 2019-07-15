Space adventure being presented Friday
Bright Star Theatre will perform an out-of-this world adventure through the solar system at 3 p.m. Friday at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The program is designed for rising 5K to fifth graders. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Cruise-In on the Square being held Saturday
A Cruise-In on the Square will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the square in Edgefield. For more information, call 803-637-4600.
Economic development expo being held Saturday
The Graniteville Economic Development Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Student Activities Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Companies and other organizations located in the Graniteville area will be in attendance. Admission is free.
Movie showing at library Saturday
"First Man," rated PG-13, will be shown from 3 to 5:20 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Escape from Mars activity being held July 22
Escape from Mars, a locked room mystery activity, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The activity is for rising sixth through 12th graders. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit abbe-lib.org.
Teen Taskmaster event being held July 27
A Teen Taskmaster event for rising sixth to 12th graders who have completed the summer program will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. Registration is required and is due by Thursday, July 25. For more information or to register, visit abbe-lib.org.
Kids camp being held July 29 to Aug. 2
The Aiken Community Theatre will offer its “Super Kids” Act It Out Camp July 29 through Aug. 2 at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Sessions are available for rising second through sixth graders. The cost is $155 for ACT members and $175 for nonmembers. An immersion session is also available for rising seventh to ninth graders. The cost is $175 for members and $195 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.