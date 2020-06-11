This was only supposed to be part of the show.
This document was meant to simply be a program to accompany the Aiken Standard's Best of Prep Sports banquet, an event that will have to wait another year for its third edition.
Instead, this now is the show after a spring unlike any we've ever had before, with the coronavirus pandemic clearing the sports calendar and shutting down anything resembling the routine.
Over the course of the following pages, we'll recognize our area's top performers from the fall and winter seasons that we were thankfully able to complete.
Unfortunately, that's as far as we can go. Spring sports were still in their earliest stages when area athletes, coaches and fans were dealt a helpless hand, dashing promising seasons and leaving us all to wonder what might have been. Area champions didn't get the opportunity to defend their crowns, and upstarts didn't have the chance at their own slice of history.
Still, we find ways to celebrate. Schools held socially-distanced graduations, teams got creative to have senior nights, and college-bound athletes had signing ceremonies at their homes, in front of their schools and on their playing surfaces.
And now we, too, will celebrate. Here are the Aiken Standard's Best of Prep Sports for 2020.