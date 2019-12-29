Something important is missing from St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church’s nativity scene on the corner of Park Avenue and York Street in Aiken.

The manger is empty because the baby Jesus figurine has been stolen.

“I’m not angry or upset,” said St. Mary’s pastor, Father Gregory Wilson, on Sunday morning. “We would just like to get it back. The manger scene doesn’t make sense without it.”

Wilson noticed the statuette’s absence around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he returned to St. Mary’s rectory after dinner.

The creche is in front of Ste. Claire Chapel.

“I drove right by there on my way back,” he said. “I thought maybe my eyes were deceiving me, so I got out of the car and walked up to make sure, and sure enough, it (the figurine) was gone.”

There are security cameras at Ste. Clair because people can come there to worship all hours of the day and night.

Wilson contacted Patrick Wray, St. Mary’s director of administration, and they reviewed footage from the cameras.

“It looks like there was some suspicious activity about 7:20 (p.m.),” Wilson said. “There were three young people – two young men and a young woman. The creche hides exactly what is happening. You can see them bend down, but they don’t hold up baby Jesus in front of the cameras, unfortunately.”

As of Sunday morning, St. Mary’s hadn’t posted the footage online to see if anyone could identify the suspected culprits, but Wilson said a report had been filed with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

“We don’t want to get anyone in trouble,” he added. “If someone wants to return it anonymously, just put it back in the manger or put it on my doorstep. Whatever. I don’t care. They can even come bring it back to me personally. I won’t say a word.”

St. Mary’s began setting up the nativity scene outside in 2015 as part of its Christmas celebration.

“It was the one we used inside our old church before we got our new church (on Fairfield Avenue),” Wilson said. “It’s something that brings hope and joy to people, and in past years, there have been no problems. Probably, it was taken as a joke or something.”

The figurine is not valuable.

“We just want it back because it belongs to us,” Wilson said. “I am asking people to pray for the people who did this. I hope he (the baby Jesus statuette) has been a blessing to whomever has him for now.”

New inflatable dragon with holiday spirit stands at damaged Whiskey Road wall A new dragon now stands guard at the damaged portion of the historic wall on Whiskey Road.

Earlier this month, someone stole an inflatable purple dragon at the Rond Point estate on Whiskey Road. Rond Point co-owner Chris Eaton said the dragon was placed there as a “tongue-in-cheek” and “whimsical” response after a brick wall was damaged in a traffic accident.

There now is a festive red and green replacement inflatable dragon at the location.

“These are the sorts of things that make people happy,” said Mike Enloe, who was working at St. Mary’s gift shop Sunday morning, of the baby Jesus figurine and the purple dragon. “But somebody felt the need to take them away from the people of Aiken, and that’s sad. It’s almost like the story of the Grinch.”

The Grinch is a character from a children’s book, “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas!”