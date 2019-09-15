The American Legion Auxiliary 99th National Convention Women of the Year Luncheon was held at the Sagamore Ballroom in the Indiana Convention Center on Aug. 27. The Award was established in 1984 and recognizes outstanding women who exemplify the values and ideas of the American Legion Auxiliary, particularly those whose contributions advance the quality of life for America’s military, veterans and their families.
The award recipients who serve our heroes are: Leslie Lightfoot, Patricia Harris and Marsha Four.
Leslie Lightfoot, a Vietnam War veteran, has dedicated herself to helping military veterans who struggle in their return home after serving our nation. After becoming an expert on PTSD, Lightfoot founded Veteran Homestead Inc., a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing housing, rehabilitation and care to U.S. veterans in need.
Patricia Harris, a dual member within the American Legion Family, is committed to bridging the gap between the level of assistance offered to male and female veterans. Harris started Women Veterans Support Service Inc., a nonprofit organization that assists female veterans with crises such as PTSD, domestic abuse, and drug and alcohol abuse.
Marsha Four, also a Vietnam War veteran, remains devoted to helping veterans who struggle. She started to work, and eventually became the director, at the Philadelphia Veterans Multi-Service Center, which provides a place for veterans to get assistance with benefits, counseling and jobs. There, she helped develop the Mary E. Walker House, a transitional residence for homeless female veterans.