Pictured, sitting, from left to right are Pat Jarvis, 2018-2019 ALA Dept of S.C. president, Past Dept President Louise Winesitt, Brenda Holland and Anne Parker. Standing, from left to right, are Bobbie Sinner, 2019-2020 ALA S.C. Dept president, Past Dept President Nancy Jordan, Linda Smiley, Second Vice Commander Roberta Polos, ALA Dept of S.C. Junior Vice President Pat Ward and National Historian Brenda Collins.