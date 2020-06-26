One of the most accomplished cross country runners in Fox Creek's history is now setting his sights on the next level.
David Witt signed Friday to run at Truett McConnell University, where he'll look to build on top finish after top finish during his senior season at Fox Creek.
"It's definitely going to be different," he said, pointing out that his new school is about three hours away in the mountains of north Georgia. "I mean, it's mostly – I'm not nervous. It's more exciting. It's definitely going to be a different change, but I'm looking forward it."
While the school is in a fairly remote location – and his college schedule will require even longer trips – Witt liked some of the similarities he saw that can help ease his transition from high school.
"It's a smaller school," he said. "It's about the same size as Fox Creek, and it's just got smaller class sizes. Plus, it's in the mountains and it's really beautiful up there."
Witt wants to study physical education or exercise sports science at Truett McConnell and potentially parlay that into a physical therapy or strength and conditioning coaching career.
He leaves Fox Creek at the top of the cross country record books, as he and Trey Armstrong each broke the school record by finishing in 18:20 at the Class AA state championship meet in leading the Predators to a 10th-place finish.
He finished fourth at the Region 2-AA championship race and was the team's top finisher, earning all-region honors in the process, and in October he became only the second runner in program history to break the 19-minute barrier with a time of 18:57.
That October race in North Augusta put him within 10 seconds of the school record – a month later, he and Armstrong shattered that mark and stand together as the best ever at Fox Creek.
"It means a lot," said Witt, an All-Aiken Standard selection. "It definitely shows that we don't slack in practice, and we get up and race with everything we have. You know, my coach (Bill Warnken) helps a lot with all of that, too. It's definitely going to be nice to remember."