No. 3 AIKEN 46, NORTH AUGUSTA 43
RJ Felton kept telling himself the same thing each time he stood at the free throw line during the fourth quarter Tuesday against his old school in a matchup of Region 5-AAAA's two best teams.
"Mamba mentality. Mamba mentality. Mamba mentality."
The Aiken High junior, with those words inked onto his shoes as a tribute to Kobe Bryant, made all 10 of his free throw attempts down the stretch, helping third-ranked Aiken overcome an 11-point deficit to beat North Augusta 46-43 and take sole possession of first place in the region standings at the halfway mark.
"I thought of Kobe in my mind, like what he'd do in this situation, if he put himself in this predicament," explained Felton, who transferred back home to Aiken from North Augusta for his junior year. "I thought of him. I was playing for him out there, plus (Bryant's 13-year-old daughter) Gigi. They were in my heart. It was all for him."
Felton's final two free throws, taken with just .3 left on the clock, were insurance points. Charvis Jones delivered another game-winner for the Hornets (19-2, 5-0), driving to the basket with 14 seconds left for a 44-43 lead.
George Bussey got a piece of Omarion Byrd's attempted winner at the other end, and Felton grabbed the rebound and earned a trip to the foul line – after the Hornets' student section was cleared from the floor.
Aiken's outlook was grim late in the third quarter, as North Augusta (11-10, 4-1) finally got that bucket to get the lead to double digits after fumbling away a few previous chances. Colin Rodrigues, who led the team in scoring with 11 points, drilled a 3-pointer from dead on for a 37-26 lead.
That was one of four 3-pointers in the quarter for the Yellow Jackets, who made great passes to set up open looks. They scored 20 points in the third quarter after neither team broke 20 in the first half – Aiken led 18-17 at the break.
Aiken slowly chipped away at the deficit, with Darin Parker scoring six points during a 10-0 run to pull within one while the defense took away the open shots North Augusta had in the third. The Yellow Jackets were limited to six points in the fourth quarter after that third-quarter outburst.
"We pride ourselves on being a good defensive team. You've got to be able to win games when you can't make a shot, when you don't have it going on offense," Aiken head coach Darris Jackson said. "We were able to do that. Our guys, fourth quarter, they shut down on defense, cut off driving lanes, scrambled out the shooters, chased down long rebounds.
"We talk about North Augusta really being able to shoot the ball, and we know at halftime we've got to get the shooters. We didn't do that in the third quarter. We just knew, for us to win the ballgame, we've got to lock in and get it done."
Kaleb Cooper restored the Jackets' lead to three with a bucket, giving him nine points for the game, but he was issued a technical foul after the basket. Felton made both free throws to get it back to one.
Myles Cooper hustled for the long rebound off a missed 3-pointer and laid it back in, and North Augusta led 41-38 with 2:21 to go.
The Jackets led 43-40 and were about to get the ball back with 50.7 seconds to go when Felton couldn't save the ball from going out of bounds, but Kaleb Cooper was hit with his second technical foul to put Felton back on the line and give Aiken the ball.
Parker scored eight points and Jones had seven for Aiken, which got contributions from everywhere – and, as Jackson said, every bit of it was necessary to beat North Augusta.
Jordan Wilburn added eight points for North Augusta, including six in the first half, and Austin Harrell had six on two 3-pointers.
The teams meet again Feb. 14 in North Augusta to close out the regular season.
The second half of region play begins Friday. Aiken hosts rival South Aiken, and North Augusta hosts Brookland-Cayce.
Girls
No. 2 North Augusta 80, Aiken 25
Second-ranked North Augusta went on a 14-0 run after Aiken closed to within 9-8 in the first quarter, and the Lady Jackets didn't look back in an 80-25 win to remain perfect in Region 5-AAAA play.
Tyliah Burns scored a game-high 27 points to lead North Augusta (18-2, 5-0), despite sitting for the last 6:53 of the first quarter with two fouls. She scored 24 points in the second and third quarters combined, hitting four 3-pointers.
J'Mani Ingram added 13 points and Kiana Lee had 11 for the Lady Jackets, who lead Airport by a game in the region standings at the halfway mark.
Aiken (9-7, 3-2) is another game back in third place, and the Hornets didn't back down from the monumental challenge.
AJ Jones scored 11 points to lead Aiken, and Quantashia Davis had nine.
Ten different Lady Jackets scored at least two points.
North Augusta hosts Brookland-Cayce (0-5) on Friday. Aiken hosts South Aiken (2-3) with a chance to strengthen its spot in the top half of the league standings.