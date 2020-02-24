NORTH AUGUSTA 75, NORTH MYRTLE BEACH 60
NORTH AUGUSTA — The North Augusta girls' basketball team was in a bit of an unfamiliar spot a week ago following its first-round playoff game.
Head coach Al Young felt his team showed some jitters in a tougher-than-necessary 22-point win over at-large opponent A.C. Flora. The talk after that game was more about what the Lady Jackets needed to fix in order for their road to another state championship to require a little more pavement.
Where the Lady Jackets are at now is somewhere much more familiar. They're heading back to their fifth consecutive Class AAAA state semifinal game following Monday's 75-60 win over North Myrtle Beach, and the three-time defending state champs will play Crestwood at 7 p.m. Friday at the Florence Center for another trip to Colonial Life Arena.
"I think they've settled down," Young said Monday. "We talked about this as being just a normal basketball game. Although it's a different situation, it's still basketball and you've still got to play. I think they've relaxed a little bit and certainly I think they're playing a lot better than they did in that first game."
The third-round game, planned to be the last one played in North Augusta's current gym with a new one on the way, felt much more like business as usual for the Lady Jackets (26-2), who shook off a visiting Chiefs team that brought plenty of fight from Little River.
The Chiefs (22-6) kept it close early, pulling to within 14-10 in the first quarter before Tyliah Burns ended the period with two 3-pointers for a 20-10 lead. Burns scored all 16 of her points in the first half to help the Lady Jackets to a 41-21 lead at the break.
J'Mani Ingram scored a game-high 20 points, Kiana Lee and P'eris Smith had 12 apiece, and Ayana Hightower pitched in 11 in addition to some strong defense at the point guard position.
That North Augusta defense proved to be more and more problematic for North Myrtle Beach. The Lady Jackets stretched their lead to 35-19 late in the first half, with Burns hitting her fourth 3 right before the buzzer.
"We wanted to speed them up. We thought we could come out defensively and put a little pressure on them, make them play a little faster than they're used to playing," Young explained. "We watched them on film, and a lot of times they were able to bring the ball down at their will. We didn't want them to do that, so we tried to speed it up.
"They're a very good basketball team. They're very smart. They played extremely well, so I'm very proud of our kids. Our kids just fought all of that off and had the will to win."
Jordan Berger scored 19 points and Jenna Berger had 18 for North Myrtle Beach, which didn't lie down once the deficit surpassed 20 points. The Chiefs continued to fight, cutting the deficit to around 15 on multiple occasions and dialing up the defensive pressure.
That prompted Young to keep in several of his starters to close out the game, which is something that may ultimately pay off in a big way in Florence and potentially in Columbia. The Lady Jackets are typically so far ahead of teams by the fourth quarter that their starters don't need to play, so Monday was a bit of a refresher heading into the biggest stretch of the season.
The Lady Jackets will face a new challenger in the Lower State title game. Region 4-AAAA champion Crestwood beat Wilson 58-49 Tuesday night, depriving the Tigers of a chance to finally get revenge against the Lady Jackets – North Augusta eliminated Wilson from the playoffs three years in a row, including in back-to-back state championship games in 2017-18.