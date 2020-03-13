NORTH AUGUSTA — Al Young, P'eris Smith, Ansley Gartell and dozens of their neighbors celebrated another milestone in familiar territory Friday morning, gathering in North Augusta High School's gymnasium to look back at the 2019-20 basketball season — a campaign that reached its zenith Saturday evening as the Lady Jackets bagged their fourth straight state championship.
Young, the squad's head coach, shared the spotlight with his players, assistant coaches and the cheerleaders, all receiving medals from the South Carolina High School League to mark the latest feat, with most of the student body in attendance. The gathering was set to music by the high school's band.
Smith and Gartrell, as the squad's two freshmen, were the youngest of the bunch being honored. Tyliah Burns and J'Mani Ingram are the team's only seniors, indicating to some observers that the North Augusta squad could maintain its prime perch in the state's AAAA competition in the years ahead.
This year's corps of champions was also composed of juniors Alexis Meriweather and Kiana Lee and sophomores Zoe Cooper, Aricka Moore, Arin Moore, Aiyana Hightower and Suniyah Rollins.
"I hope they don't ever get tired of it," said Young, referring to the type of gathering offered Friday. "I thought it was a fun time for them, and they got a chance to celebrate a little bit, and ... we certainly appreciate the principal and the school doing that for us, recognizing us, and I think that's some pretty special stuff, especially now that we've done that four times. That's pretty neat."
Young also had a granddaughter at the assembly: 2018 North Augusta High School graduate Amari Young, who is now a sophomore playing for Old Dominion University, in Virginia. Due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus, she had time in her personal schedule and was able to swing by North Augusta to celebrate the latest achievement by her grandfather and some of her former teammates. Amari is her current team's top rebounder and among the top scorers, along with being considered among the best defenders in the entire conference.
Friday's assembly may represent one of the gym's final large gatherings, as the gym is on track to be demolished in the weeks ahead, to be replaced by a facility scheduled for completion in time for the 2020-21 season, in the midst of a massive, multi-year renovation project. The current gym opened (with the main campus) opened in 1969-70. "I can't wait to get into that new gym," the coach commented.
The Lady Jackets are now tied with five other South Carolina High School League members for having won four straight state titles in basketball: Aynor (1949-52), Bowman (1977-80), Loris (1938-41), Lower Richland (2006-09) and Bishop England (2014-17). Another of the all-time greats is closer to home: Monetta, with eight straight (1933-40).