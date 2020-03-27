NORTH AUGUSTA — The Augusta GreenJackets have announced their “BEE-A-Fan” campaign for the 2020 season, featuring exciting weekly promotions along with numerous promotional nights, giveaways, and fireworks extravaganzas.
“Throughout the offseason, our front office staff has been busy looking at ways to create a new campaign and theme for the best fans in MiLB,” stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. “We wanted to create a theme to rally around, have FUN and engage year round. The ‘BEE-A-Fan’ Campaign will focus on the heartbeat of this team and of this community: the fans, and we cannot wait.”
In the spirit of BEE-A-Fan and for the first time in GreenJackets history, promotional nights will be developed in partnership with the fans. The team will be fielding ideas through social media initiatives for executing select promotional nights all season long. Fans are encouraged to follow GreenJackets social media accounts for prompts to submit their suggestions. Throughout the month of April, the team will announce home games that will be planned with fan input, including:
• 70’s Night presented by SRS
• 14th Annual Military Appreciation Night
• First Responders Night
• Auggie’s Birthday
Additionally, the 2020 BEE-A-Fan season will also include a jam-packed slate of all-new or revamped weekly recurring promotions, featuring a different promotion for each day of the week.
To learn more about the GreenJackets' schedule and to BEE in the know as the team unveils the rest of its BEE-A-Fan promotions, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com or follow along with the GreenJackets on social media – @GreenJacketsBaseball on Facebook; @augustagreenjackets on Instagram; and @GreenJackets on Twitter.