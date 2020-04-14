Fox Creek sophomore offensive lineman Nick Williams is getting an early introduction to major college football recruiting and its breakneck pace.
His stock is already growing so rapidly that it's getting hard to keep up with all the Division I offers – he can't even remember exactly when he got his first one.
"It's crazy," he said Tuesday. "It's just overwhelming, to sum it up to that."
Let the record show that Coastal Carolina was the first school on board. Then in rapid succession came Florida, Penn State, Georgia Tech and Tennessee – heavy-hitting programs who typically are only interested in the best of the best.
Williams' case is similar to practically every other player his age being recruited, in that these schools are obviously not looking at him as a finished product. They see a productive 6-foot-4, 320-pound athlete and try to gauge how he projects to the next level and how they can continue to develop him.
Williams was a key piece this past season on a Fox Creek offensive line that paved the way for a balanced offense to gain more than 330 yards per game against a brutal schedule. It was valuable experience for a talented young group, even if it was often an uphill climb.
The Predators took their lumps against some powerhouse programs, but Williams said he and his teammates have been aching to get back on the field ever since their season ended at Gray Collegiate in the first round of the Class AA playoffs – starting next season they'll be playing in Class AAA.
Williams started playing rec football as an 11-year-old in Edgefield County, but he said he seemingly always had a football in his hand before then. His enthusiasm for the game and for competition is evident in his voice when he talks about how he and his teammates work together on their own time, continuing to build chemistry and push one another to succeed in the classroom, in the weight room and on the field.
Fox Creek head coach LaFayette Stewart is a recruiting enthusiast, to put it lightly, and is doing whatever he can to help his players achieve that dream of going to college and playing at the next level. Williams said Stewart has told him to keep doing what he's been doing, stay composed and don't let this exposure get to his head. Stewart has a "humble and hungry" mantra that Williams thinks about on a daily basis.
"To me, I was doing that anyway," he said. "I might have gotten offers, but I'm still the same old me. I'm not gonna change. The only thing that's gonna change is the way I grind. I've got to get after it way more."
All those offers, Stewart said, can be traced back to a single camp or workout Williams attended. For example, his recruiter at Penn State is defensive line coach John Scott Jr., who is from Greer and held that same position at South Carolina last year. Stewart said Scott remembered Williams from a workout last year and evaluated him.
Stewart has been building those key relationships with college coaches for more than a decade in teaching in coaching, including a couple of years at North Augusta when there were no extra seats available at the signing day table. Those relationships are built by going to camps, combines and clinics, plus a variety of visits to both high school and college campuses.
Williams is an example of how early the recruiting game can begin. Those long trips Stewart took his young players on last summer were opportunities to meet and be evaluated by 80 or more coaches in some cases. Building those relationships early has become even more beneficial with the football world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Right now, it is so vital to have relationships with guys. So, so valuable," Stewart said. "Being gone a lot in the summertime for those day trips – going to Atlanta, going to Charlotte, going to these different places – those are some long days sometimes, but they're so valuable right now having those face-to-face interactions with coaches through the clinics, through the camps. Everybody in the world is sending emails and Twitter messages and different things like that since they have the down time.
"But it's great to be able to have already been doing that with coaches ahead of time so they already knew you, they already had your contact, they already had your evaluation on your players. It's a lot of just coaches communicating back because they're in the process with us right now. They're not able to see their players. They've got to do their Zoom meetings, their staff meetings, and then after that it's all about recruiting now."