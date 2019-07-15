An Aiken woman was charged Friday in connection with an assault on a 19-year-old pregnant woman at a York Street fast food restaurant in Aiken.
Latavia Michelle Wise, 19, of Alfred Street, is charged with second-degree assault and battery by mob, according to jail records.
On July 9, Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded around 9 p.m. to Burger King on York Street in reference to a medical call concerning a woman having seizures, according to the report.
Upon arrival, officers reported the victim appeared to have been assaulted, but she was confused, unable to tell police who attacked her and why. Investigators reported seeing a footprint marking on the victim's right cheek and forehead.
Burger King employees showed officers security video, showing two females attacking the victim, police reported.
Wise was identified as one of the suspects and arrested Friday. She was taken to the Aiken County detention center, where she was later released on bond. The second suspect was determined to be a juvenile. She was also arrested Friday, charged with second-degree assault and battery by mob, and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Two charged in
N. Augusta shooting
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrested two Augusta men Monday following a shooting incident on the 300 block of Serpentine Drive in North Augusta.
Thomas Joseph Arnold, 41, and Eric Christopher Byron, 45, were both arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to a release. Arnold is also charged with attempted murder.
Deputies responded around 6:44 a.m. to Serpentine Drive, near Border Drive, in reference to a reported shooting, said Capt. Eric Abdullah, with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The victim told investigators he left his home and came upon three white males in a pickup truck, blocking the road. He said he attempted to assist the suspects with moving the truck, when two of the suspects began to physically assault him, the release states.
Deputies and North Augusta Department of Public Safety stopped the suspects, identified as Arnold, Byron and 37-year-old Jesse Stephen Hall, of Rayle, Georgia. Arnold and Byron were arrested, while Hall, who could still faces charges, was released.
Aiken man dies
in Augusta incident
An Aiken man died early Sunday morning after a shooting incident in Augusta. The Richmond County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Sean Mussiwa, according to a release provided by Chief Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose Sr.
Mussiwa was found by Richmond County deputies, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Boose said.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident.