The future is looking bright for the Aiken Steeplechase Association.
In June, the organization announced it would be moving its two events – the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and the Aiken Fall Steeplechase – from Bruce’s Field to a new venue in the near future.
Steeplechase Association President Paul Sauerborn said the relocation would take place following the 2021 Spring Steeplechase even though a new site hadn’t been determined yet.
Then the clock started ticking.
In early December, the Steeplechase Association revealed it had found a new home on the east side of Aiken. The land is part of a 240.60-acre tract bisected by the portion of S.C. Highway 118 that is known as the Rudy Mason Parkway.
The property acquired by the Steeplechase Association is on the inside of the parkway. Bordering it are Richland Avenue East and Old Wagener Road.
Because the new racecourse will be larger, there will be an additional quarter mile, approximately, of railside area. That will allow the Steeplechase Association to increase the number of railside parking spaces “by a couple of hundred, maybe more,” Sauerborn said.
The City of Aiken agreed to help financially with the purchase of the property.
“This is a win-win for the Steeplechase Association, their board, the Aiken Horse Park Foundation and the City of Aiken,” said Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon. “And we’re excited about the opportunity. We feel like this is the perfect site, and it is going to maintain steeplechasing in the City of Aiken for future generations to enjoy.”
Sauerborn said the Steeplechase Association is “working on” fundraising campaigns of its own to help pay for the new venue.