Hurricane Dorian evacuee Ray Buckmaster was among the more than 200 vendors offering their wares when Aiken’s Makin’ began its two-day run Friday on Park Avenue.
Buckmaster lives in the Charleston area with his wife, Charlotte Grabman, and their 3-year-old son, August.
“We took a trip to my in-laws’ house in Fort Mill to ride out the storm there, and then we had a two-hour drive to here to set up,” said Buckmaster, who was selling furniture and wooden toys in his Younger Brother Woodworking booth. “Because my wife is a full-time teacher, she normally wouldn’t be able to help me set up, so the hurricane has helped in that way. But we’ll have a big yard to clean up, I hear, when we get back to Charleston.”
Even though Buckmaster was making his debut as a vendor at Aiken’s Makin’, he knew a lot about the art and craft show because his wife was a vendor at the event previously.
“She does black and white scissor cuttings, but she hasn’t been able to do her art as much since we’ve had a child,” Buckmaster said. “When I used to help her at Aiken’s Makin’, the attendance was fantastic. There were people here who were actually interested in buying, which was a big determining factor in my decision to come here.”
In addition, Buckmaster is a fan of downtown Aiken.
“I like it because of the access to restaurants and the walkability,” he said.
John McMichael, who serves as the co-chair of Aiken’s Makin’ with Amber Davis, expressed excitement about the 43rd edition of the event and was optimistic that it would be successful.
“We’ve got a lot of hurricane evacuees in town, which is a good thing,” McMichael said. “They have been asking some of the local business people about what there is to do here over the weekend, and they have all been pointing them down here. And then we’ve got some people who always come in from out of town for Aiken’s Makin’ to visit their families and do some Christmas shopping. Forty percent of our crafters are new this year, and 30% of the food vendors are new.”
In addition to Buckmaster, the sellers at the 43rd Aiken’s Makin’ include Misha and Tammy Huls, who live in the Aiken area and make chainmaille (chainmail) jewelry and accessories, and Geneva Skrivseth, who lives in the Denmark-Olar area and makes farmhouse-style decor.
Aiken’s Makin’ officially opened for business at 9 a.m., but shoppers began checking out the booths long before then.
“We’re here early because we don’t get around as well as we used to, and we want to get a parking space nearby,” said Aiken resident Wendy Tenney, who attended Aiken’s Makin’ with her husband, Lance. “We try to come every year. We like to walk around; it’s good exercise. And we like to see all the wonderful art and the crafts. Everything is made by hand.”
Saturday’s hours for Aiken’s Makin’ are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit aikensmakin.net.