NamePark TypeResourcesCleanlinessResources ConditionParking AreasHandicap AccessAdded Bonus PointsAesthetic ValueTotalGrade
Hopelands GardensNatural/Historic17989101054100.00%
Citizens ParkCommunity10871021065398.15%
Virginia Acres/Odell WeeksCommunity6681071065398.15%
Generations ParkCommunity2810761075092.59%
Library ParkCommunity181067374277.78%
Carolina BayNatural/Historic146471084074.07%
Eustis Park PlaygroundCommunity35643953564.81%
Smith-Hazel ParkCommunity35561743157.41%
Kalmia Hill ParkNeighborhood25511682851.85%
Gyles ParkCommunity15531362444.44%
Crosland Park PlaygroundCommunity15633052342.59%
Kennedy Colony PlaygroundNeighborhood15611352240.74%
Charleston Street PlaygroundNeighborhood15611051935.19%
Osbon ParkNeighborhood24421051833.33%
Hammond/Williams ParkNeighborhood15411041629.63%
Perry Memorial ParkCommunity 5512262113.04%

