|Name
|Park Type
|Resources
|Cleanliness
|Resources Condition
|Parking Areas
|Handicap Access
|Added Bonus Points
|Aesthetic Value
|Total
|Grade
|Hopelands Gardens
|Natural/Historic
|1
|7
|9
|8
|9
|10
|10
|54
|100.00%
|Citizens Park
|Community
|10
|8
|7
|10
|2
|10
|6
|53
|98.15%
|Virginia Acres/Odell Weeks
|Community
|6
|6
|8
|10
|7
|10
|6
|53
|98.15%
|Generations Park
|Community
|2
|8
|10
|7
|6
|10
|7
|50
|92.59%
|Library Park
|Community
|1
|8
|10
|6
|7
|3
|7
|42
|77.78%
|Carolina Bay
|Natural/Historic
|1
|4
|6
|4
|7
|10
|8
|40
|74.07%
|Eustis Park Playground
|Community
|3
|5
|6
|4
|3
|9
|5
|35
|64.81%
|Smith-Hazel Park
|Community
|3
|5
|5
|6
|1
|7
|4
|31
|57.41%
|Kalmia Hill Park
|Neighborhood
|2
|5
|5
|1
|1
|6
|8
|28
|51.85%
|Gyles Park
|Community
|1
|5
|5
|3
|1
|3
|6
|24
|44.44%
|Crosland Park Playground
|Community
|1
|5
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|23
|42.59%
|Kennedy Colony Playground
|Neighborhood
|1
|5
|6
|1
|1
|3
|5
|22
|40.74%
|Charleston Street Playground
|Neighborhood
|1
|5
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|19
|35.19%
|Osbon Park
|Neighborhood
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|5
|18
|33.33%
|Hammond/Williams Park
|Neighborhood
|1
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|16
|29.63%
|Perry Memorial Park
|Community
|5
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|21
|13.04%
Eric Russell is the multimedia editor at the Aiken Standard. Contact him at 803-644-2396.