Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon announced Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Osbon sought the test after suffering mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus late last week, according to a news release from the City of Aiken.
He is resting at home and will self-quarantine for 14 days from the onset of his symptoms, according to the statement.
State health authorities confirmed 36 new coronavirus cases in Aiken County on Monday, bringing the county's total COVID-19 case count up to 732 confirmed cases and a dozen confirmed deaths.
A total of 1,532 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the state by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday. More than 58,000 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in South Carolina.
The mayor's announcement came the same day Aiken City Council held its regular meeting. A discussion and vote on two ordinances that mandate the wearing of masks was on the agenda.
"We must do everything we can to protect each other from this virus while keeping our businesses and the economy in Aiken healthy at the same time," Osbon said in a prepared statement. "Requiring the wearing of masks by staffers and customers in our local restaurants and retail stores is the best way we have to do both, and I fully support a clear mandate at this time."
Some City Council members have already taken the initiative to get tested.
Council member Ed Woltz took a coronavirus test Monday afternoon and is currently awaiting his results.
"It doesn't hurt, and (others) should get tested," Woltz said.
Council member Andrea Gregory said she is planning on getting tested soon after receiving emails of concern from her constituents.
"I feel fine, but since they're showing concern and asking if I've been in contact with Mayor Osbon ... I'm getting tested for (my constituents') peace of mind," Gregory said.
Gregory said the last time she was around Osbon was almost two weeks ago.
City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said the last time Aiken City Council and Osbon were together as a group was at the special called meeting July 2.
Bedenbaugh received a coronavirus test Monday afternoon. The test came back negative, he said.
Additional data
As of Monday, 1,488 people are hospitalized with coronavirus or are under investigation for having coronavirus-like symptoms. Over 200 of those patients are on ventilators, according to DHEC.
In Aiken County, almost 67% of hospital beds are occupied. That leaves 64 hospital beds available, according to DHEC data. Across the state, over 71% of hospital beds are occupied as of Monday.
Though over half a million COVID-19 tests have been administered in S.C. as of July 13, the percent of positive test results reported daily remains elevated. Of the test results announced Monday, more than 21% were positive for coronavirus.
Coronavirus cases were also reported in Barnwell County (2) and in Edgefield County (5) on Monday.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Aiken County on Monday. Coronavirus-related deaths were reported in other parts of the state in 12 elderly victims and one middle-aged victim. Additional deaths are under investigation.
Local testing
Free community coronavirus testing will continue in Aiken County on July 23. Aiken Regional Medical Centers will partner with DHEC to offer a free mobile clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road S.E., Aiken.
A testing event planned by TLC Medical Centre, which was set for Friday, has been canceled, according to Business Manager Richard Heaton.
Heaton said the provider pulled out of the clinic due to a lack of public interest, but the pharmacy will be searching for another provider to partner with in an effort to provide free testing in Aiken County in the future.
Staff reporter Shiann Sivell contributed to this article.