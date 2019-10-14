On Saturday, Sept. 28, Aiken High School’s culinary students hosted The Great Aiken Apple Bakeoff at Cold Creek Nurseries. The event raised support for the school’s culinary program.
Those who attended Cold Creek Nurseries’ Flavors of Fall Festival got to enjoy some delicious apple treats prepared by Aiken High School’s culinary students.
The students were divided into four teams, and desserts included apple crisp, apple cinnamon oatmeal cookies, apple monkey bread and fresh apple cake.
Participants were able to sample each dessert and then vote with a donation. Donations were placed into the jar of the corresponding dessert.
Apple crisp was the winning dessert.
Aiken High School’s culinary arts teacher, Jean Gorthy, commented, “Serving our apple products to the Flavors of Fall Festival patrons was an honor! We really enjoyed this event!"
Cold Creek Store Manager, Michaela Berley, says, “I think everyone had fun sampling the apple desserts, and we were happy to help Aiken High raise support for their program.” The apples used in each recipe came from an orchard in Asheville, North Carolina, and were supplied from Cold Creek’s Farm Fresh Market.
Cold Creek Nurseries is located at 398 Hitchcock Parkway in Aiken. For more information, call 803-648-3592.