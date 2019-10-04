The Aiken Civic Orchestra is now beginning its eighth season as a full, symphonic orchestra, primarily made up of volunteer musicians from the Aiken area. The orchestra provides an artistic home that engages musicians and audiences from the greater Aiken and Central Savannah River area communities through a repertoire of orchestral performances. The orchestra will be presenting eight concerts this season.
With a motto of "celebrating community through music," the ACO has collaborated with many area vocal ensembles including Aiken Singers, Aiken Choral Society, Augusta Chorale, Belles Canto, South Boundary Singers and church choirs from St. Paul Lutheran, St. John's UMC and Cornerstone Baptist.
The ACO has also partnered with Aiken Composers' Guild, Aiken Youth Orchestras, Carolina Academy of Music, South Carolina Suzuki Institute and USC Aiken. This year will be no exception with guest performances intended to continue the goal of providing quality music to the greater Aiken area.
The ACO's first performance of the 2019-20 season will be on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3:30 at the Etherredge Center. This will be a Pops concert featuring many popular and familiar tunes from films, ballets and Broadway. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for senior citizens, and free for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the Box Office at 803-641-3305.
There will be a 3:00 pre-concert performance by the Aiken Youth Orchestra in the lobby of the Etherredge Center. The Youth Orchestra is led by Adam DePriest and will feature Broadway tunes.
At the Oct. 6, Nov. 1 and Dec. 13 concerts, the Aiken Civic Orchestra will be selling raffle tickets for a fundraiser which includes dinner for four at the Green Boundary with Conductor Adam DePriest and limousine transportation provided by George Funeral Home. Tickets for this fundraiser are $50 and will be available for purchase in the lobby at each concert. The winning ticket will be drawn at the intermission of the Dec. 13 concert.