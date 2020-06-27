Almost 1,600 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Palmetto State on Saturday, marking the biggest jump in daily totals.
A news release from South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,599 new confirmed cases and three new probable cases of the coronavirus statewide. Eleven of those are in Aiken County.
Saturday’s numbers add up to a total of 31,850 confirmed cases in the state and 89 probable cases. There are now 335 total positive cases in Aiken County, according to DHEC data.
The agency announced an additional 15 confirmed and two probable deaths on Saturday. None of those deaths occurred in Aiken County. Ten of the confirmed deaths were elderly people and five were middle-aged. Of the two probable deaths, one person was elderly and the other was a person whose age category is still being determined.
A total of 8,170 people were tested Friday, not including antibody tests, and the percent positive was 19.6%.
As of the end of Friday, 389,096 tests had been performed in South Carolina.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are:
Abbeville (3), Aiken (11), Allendale (1), Anderson (27), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (54), Berkeley (39), Calhoun (1), Charleston (280), Cherokee (6), Chester (3), Chesterfield (10), Clarendon (6), Colleton (11), Darlington (11), Dillon (8), Dorchester (53), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (8), Florence (40), Georgetown (40), Greenville (164), Greenwood (41), Hampton (3), Horry (214), Jasper (7), Kershaw (8), Lancaster (19), Laurens (31), Lee (3), Lexington (76), Marion (5), Newberry (3), Oconee (29), Orangeburg (22), Pickens (64), Richland (111), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (60), Sumter (48), Union (1), Williamsburg (13), York (54)